Schools, colleges to remain shut for a week due to heatwave

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 03:44 pm

All schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions throughout Bangladesh will remain closed until 27 April (Saturday) due to the prevailing heatwave.

A notice issued by Education Ministry Public Relations Officer M Abul Khair confirmed the matter today (20 April).

The announcement came ahead of the scheduled reopening of educational institutions in the country, which was slated for tomorrow (21 April) after Eid holidays.

Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said the decision to close educational institutions for the next few days was made in consultation with the Ministry of Health and after considering the Meteorological Department's predictions regarding the ongoing heatwave.

He noted that the decision may undergo further revision in consultation with relevant stakeholders should circumstances change.

Earlier today, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued similar decisions in separate press releases.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education specified that this closure applies to all government primary schools, child welfare trust schools, and non-formal education bureau learning centres till 27 April.

Similarly, the DSHE's press release directed the closure of all public and private educational institutions under its jurisdiction for the same period.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, severe heat waves are sweeping the Khulna division and Rajshahi, Pabna, and Tangail districts.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) yesterday issued a heat alert notice as temperatures surged to over 40°C in four divisions across the country

The heat wave condition will remain unchanged for the five days commencing 9am today, the met office predicted.
 
The country's highest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga at 41.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. The district also experienced the season's highest temperature in the previous three days.

It said a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Barishal division, the rest of Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions, and Chandpur and Moulvibazar districts, and it may continue.

