EWU awards merit scholarship

Education

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 09:40 pm

Syed Manzur Elahi speaking. Photo: Courtesy
Syed Manzur Elahi speaking. Photo: Courtesy

East West University (EWU) provided "Merit Scholarship Award 2022" to 471 students from Spring 2020 to Spring 2022 Semester students for their excellent academic performance.

The program was held on 16 March 2022 at the EWU Campus, Aftabnagar, Dhaka. Around 60% of the scholarship recipients were female, reads a press release.  

Syed Manzur Elahi, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, EWU and former adviser of Caretaker Government attended the ceremony as the chief guest. 

He said, "Since women constituted half of the total manpower of the country, they have to come forward in the workplace. She also has to be an entrepreneur, if necessary." Otherwise, the progress of the country will be hampered. In addition, he has requested all the students to establish themselves as well as stay close to their parents. 

Syed Manzur Elahi also said that parents sacrificed all of their resources to establish their children. Therefore, children should always be with their parents too. 

Professor MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor, EWU was the special guest of the program. Professor Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser, EWU, and former governor of Bangladesh presided over the program. 

Professor Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, pro vice-chancellor, EWU addressed welcome remarks on the occasion, reads the statement.  

They also handed over the certificates to the award recipients. Treasurer, deans,  faculty members, officers, staff, recipients and their guardians were also present at the ceremony.

