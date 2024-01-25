EWU welcomes freshers in the spring semester

The orientation programme for the newly admitted students for the Spring Semester 2024 of East West University (EWU) was held in the EWU campus, Aftabnagar, Dhaka on 25 January 2024.

Almost 1600 students were admitted to undergraduate and graduate programmes in the 13 different departments this semester. The objective of the orientation programme was to welcome the new students and introduce them to university facilities, faculty members, the academic systems and the rules and regulations of the institution. Each Department of EWU arranged individual programmes for their newly admitted students.

These programmes were attended by Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Professor Dr. Shams Rhman, Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. M. Ashike Mosaddik, Pro Vice Chancellor, Deans and the successful alumni of the University.

Speakers welcomed the Freshers to the EWU campus and encouraged them to try to work harder and be future leaders of the country. Along with academic education, they also urged the newly admitted students to make the best use of university resources (like clubs, libraries, research laboratories etc.) and take the opportunity to develop human qualities and innovative abilities.