EWU Business Club organises 'BrandBlitz 2023' to elevate student branding prowess

18 December, 2023, 10:10 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

East West University Business Club, in collaboration with Partex Beverage Limited, successfully hosted "BrandBlitz 2023-360° Branding Solution" for undergraduate students across the university.

More than 30 teams participated, showcasing their skill and dedication in the branding arena, reads a press release.

The competition kicked off with online registrations open from December 1-4 December 4th.

Preceding the initial round, an insightful workshop on 5 December, conducted by esteemed brand marketing expert and Strategic Marketing Award winner Tarif Mohammed Khan, set the stage at the East West University campus.

Following rigorous competition, six teams advanced to the final stage.

The intense competition culminated in the final presentations on 14 December, where six teams fiercely competed for the coveted title.

Team Strugglers secured the second runner-up position, securing a trophy and Tk5000. Team Litigious Brownie impressed the judges with their unique concept, winning the first runner-up spot and a Tk8000 cheque.

The triumphant Team "SHINGARA" captured hearts with their secret spices and captivating brand proposition.

They were awarded the winner's trophy and a grand prize of Tk12000 by Syed Iqbal Karim, director of Sales and Marketing, and Md Sirat Hossain, brand manager of Partex Beverage Ltd.

The success of "BrandBlitz 2023-360° Branding Solution'' can be attributed to the exceptional judging panel. Senior Marketing Manager Zubayer Wasit and branding expert Tarif Mohammed Khan brought their expertise and dedication to the competition, ensuring a high standard of submissions and elevating the event to a true melody of branding excellence.

