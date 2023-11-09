DU ranks 19th among South Asian universities in QS World University Rankings

DU ranks 19th among South Asian universities in QS World University Rankings

The University of Dhaka (DU) has ranked 19th out of 856 universities in the QS World University Rankings: Southern Asia 2024.

Among other Bangladeshi universities, the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) ranked 29th in the same rankings while the North South University (NSU) ranked 32nd and the BRAC University (BRACU) ranked 63rd. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) topped the list. 

However, when the entire Asian region is considered in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024, DU ranked 140th while Buet ranked 187th. NSU ranked 191st and BRACU has been put in the 281-290 bracket. 

