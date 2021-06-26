DU IBA graduation ceremony held

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University (DU) held the 53rd graduation ceremony virtually on Saturday.
The ceremony was held at Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom of the university, reads a press release.
Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman attended the event as chief guest.
Director of IBA Prof Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar presided over the function while former President of FBCCI Sheikh Fazle Fahim attended it as the graduation speaker.
The function was also addressed, among others, by BBA Programme Coordinator Dr Rezwanul Huque Khan and IBA Career Center Coordinator Md Iftekharul Amin.
Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman urged the IBA graduates to equip themselves with humanitarian and secular values and play a vital and pragmatic role for socio-economic development of the country.
He said, IBA is a noted and prestigious Institute of DU which has been producing skilled business graduates since its inception. IBA graduates have made tremendous contributions to our economy, especially the business sector. He thanked the graduates for successfully completing their respective programmes.