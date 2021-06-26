DU IBA graduation ceremony held

Education

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 08:13 pm

Related News

DU IBA graduation ceremony held

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 08:13 pm
DU IBA graduation ceremony held

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University (DU) held the 53rd graduation ceremony virtually on Saturday. 

The ceremony was held at Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom of the university, reads a press release.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman attended the event as chief guest.

Director of IBA Prof Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar presided over the function while former President of FBCCI Sheikh Fazle Fahim attended it as the graduation speaker. 

The function was also addressed, among others, by BBA Programme Coordinator Dr Rezwanul Huque Khan and IBA Career Center Coordinator Md Iftekharul Amin.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman urged the IBA graduates to equip themselves with humanitarian and secular values and play a vital and pragmatic role for socio-economic development of the country. 

He said, IBA is a noted and prestigious Institute of DU which has been producing skilled business graduates since its inception. IBA graduates have made tremendous contributions to our economy, especially the business sector. He thanked the graduates for successfully completing their respective programmes.

Bangladesh

Dhaka University / IBA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

18m | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

43m | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

4h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 