Mangal Shobhajatra celebrated with drums and music

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 April, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 01:08 pm

The procession started from the Faculty of Fine Arts, went around Shahbagh and TSC, and ended back at the Faculty of Fine Arts

Like previous years, the Faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University (DU) has organised the Mangal Shobhajatra to celebrate the Bengali New Year.

Before the procession began, the national anthem was performed.

The procession started from the Faculty of Fine Arts at 9:18am this morning (14 April). It was led by the DU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal. 

Mangal Shobhajatra started at Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts at 9:15am, went around Shahbagh and TSC, and ended back at the Faculty of Fine Arts. Photo: Rajib Dhar
The procession was joined by the Minister of Social Welfare, Dipu Moni, the Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, Atiqul Islam, and the DMP Commissioner, Habibur Rahman. 

Around 8:30am, various masks, owls, horses, statues, tapa dolls, embroidered birds, and representations of various animals were prepared for display during the procession.

Mangal Shobhajatra started at Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts at 9:15am, went around Shahbagh and TSC, and ended back at the Faculty of Fine Arts. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Like every year, the procession started from the Faculty of Fine Arts, went around Shahbagh and TSC, and ended at the Faculty of Fine Arts.

Security forces members stayed in the front of the possession to maintain security, followed by a group playing drums and music.

The day before, on Saturday afternoon, during a press conference at the Faculty of Fine Arts, Vice-Chancellor Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal mentioned that

"This year's Mangal Shobhajatra theme is 'Amra to timirbinashi' [We are the destroyers of darkness], aiming to move from darkness to light, said DU VC Dr ASM Maksud Kamal during a press conference yesterday (13 April). 

Mangal Shobhajatra started at Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts at 9:15am, went around Shahbagh and TSC, and ended back at the Faculty of Fine Arts. Photo: Rajib Dhar
He mentioned that many from the morning's Chhayanaut event at Ramna Batamul wanted to join the procession. That's why the procession started at 9:15am instead of 9am. 

After the procession, a musical event will be held at Bakultala until 5pm. 

Dr Kamal emphasised that this year's procession would allow no commercial promotions.

Mangal Shobhajatra started at Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts at 9:15am, went around Shahbagh and TSC, and ended back at the Faculty of Fine Arts. Photo: Rajib Dhar
At the press conference, he also appealed for no political activities to be conducted during the procession.

"Such attempts were managed immediately last year. I hope the main spirit of the procession will remain undisturbed this year like all previous years," he said. 

Dr Kamal also said playing and selling vuvuzelas at the university campus during Pahela Baishakh are completely prohibited.

Mangal Shobhajatra started at Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts at 9:15am, went around Shahbagh and TSC, and ended back at the Faculty of Fine Arts. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Mangal Shobhajatra, initiated by the Faculty of Fine Arts, first took place in 1989 and quickly became a key part of the Bangla New Year celebrations. 

Since 1996, this joyful procession has been known as 'Mangal Shobhajatra'. On 30 November 216, Unesco recognised it as a world heritage event.

