All Dhaka University classes to move online amid heatwave

Education

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 02:16 pm

Related News

All Dhaka University classes to move online amid heatwave

Exams will continue as usual

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 02:16 pm
All Dhaka University classes to move online amid heatwave

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have decided to hold all the classes online until further notice to avoid health risks. 

The decision came in a notice signed by the university's Public Relations Officer Mahmud Alam today (21 April).

Exams, however, will continue as usual.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The university usually conducts 10% of its classes online. 

The notice also advised students willing to leave their dormitory or home to follow the below health guidelines to minimise health risks:

  • Wear loose cotton clothes in white or light colors.
  • Stay in shaded areas as much as possible.
  • Use a wide hat, cap, or umbrella when going outside.
  • Drink purified water. Consume liquids containing salts, such as oral rehydration solutions, if necessary.

Avoid beverages that increase body temperature, such as tea and coffee.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka University / Heatwave / online classes / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

3h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

6h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kremlin warns of more massacres

Kremlin warns of more massacres

1h | Videos
48% growth in remittance flows from the Emirates

48% growth in remittance flows from the Emirates

2h | Videos
Cucumber in Dinajpur 1 taka per kg

Cucumber in Dinajpur 1 taka per kg

5h | Videos
Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

16h | Videos