All Dhaka University classes to move online amid heatwave

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have decided to hold all the classes online until further notice to avoid health risks.

The decision came in a notice signed by the university's Public Relations Officer Mahmud Alam today (21 April).

Exams, however, will continue as usual.

The university usually conducts 10% of its classes online.

The notice also advised students willing to leave their dormitory or home to follow the below health guidelines to minimise health risks:

Wear loose cotton clothes in white or light colors.

Stay in shaded areas as much as possible.

Use a wide hat, cap, or umbrella when going outside.

Drink purified water. Consume liquids containing salts, such as oral rehydration solutions, if necessary.

Avoid beverages that increase body temperature, such as tea and coffee.