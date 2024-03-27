DU admission test results of all units to be published tomorrow

Education

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 03:44 pm

Related News

DU admission test results of all units to be published tomorrow

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 03:44 pm
Curzon Hall, one of the symbolic landmarks of DU. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Curzon Hall, one of the symbolic landmarks of DU. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Admission test results of all units of Dhaka University's undergraduate progamme of the academic year 2023-2024  will be published at 3:30pm tomorrow (28 March).

DU vice-chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal will reveal the results from the Abdul Motin Chowdhury virtual classroom, reads a press release issued by DU public relations office.

By providing information, applicants will be able to check their results at admission.eis.du.ac.bd website or use the short message service (SMS) available on any mobile operator.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

The admission test for Arts, Law and Social Science unit was held on February 23; for the Business Education unit on February 24, and the test for the Science unit was on March 1.

The test(Drawing and MCQ) for the Fine Arts unit was held on 9 March.

Top News

Dhaka University / Admission test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

18m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need the new curriculum

3h | Pursuit
British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

7h | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Crocus City attack: Questions over Putin's intelligence capabilities

Crocus City attack: Questions over Putin's intelligence capabilities

2h | Videos
How chips are made from bananas

How chips are made from bananas

4h | Videos
Fish Tikka Kabab

Fish Tikka Kabab

3h | Videos
'Mini Bangladesh’ in Karachi

'Mini Bangladesh’ in Karachi

5h | Videos