University of Dhaka wins BIAC International Inter-University Arbitration Contest-2023

The Final of the "BIAC International Inter- University Arbitration Contest 2023, Supported by the BRAC Bank PLC, Mutual Trust Bank PLC Ltd. and IFIC Bank PLC" was held online on 31 March. University of Dhaka, Bangladesh, participated as the Claimant team and Kathmandu University School of Law, Nepal participated as the Respondent team.

The two teams competed against each other and the University of Dhaka won the Contest.

BIAC hosted this International Inter-University Arbitration Contest to provide national and international students of Law a practical knowledge of ADR and to give them the opportunity to arbitrate a real case acting as Claimant and Respondent in a real-life scenario.

Eight Universities from Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh participated in the Contest, which was sponsored by the BRAC Bank PLC, Mutual Trust Bank PLC Ltd. and IFIC Bank PLC.

In the Finals Justice AFM Abdur Rahman, former Justice, High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, and head of chamber, Rahman Law Associates & Company presided as the Chairman of the Tribunal. Along with him Saqeb Mahbub, advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Partner, Mahbub & Company and Nicky Balani, Director of Arbitration and Mediation, Thailand Arbitration Center (THAC) Committee Member, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Thailand Branch) Member of the Bar of England and Wales were the Members of the Tribunal,.

The representatives of the esteemed sponsors were also present at the Contest. Rasheed Ahmed, head of Legal of Brac Bank PLC, Shafayat Ullah, head of Legal, Mutual Trust Bank PLC and Rafat Ahmed Pavel, head of Legal of IFIC Bank PLC. emphasised that events like these play a pivotal role in shaping the personal and professional growth of young arbitrators and law students, providing them with invaluable practical experience and fostering a deeper understanding of the legal field. Also, they expressed their eagerness to sustain collaboration with BIAC on such promising initiatives, acknowledging the substantial value they bring not only to the legal community but also beyond.

Speaking on the occasion, BIAC Vice-Chairman, Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali said that it is essential for the upcoming legal professionals to have the skills and knowledge necessary to settle disputes outside of court as ADR has become the preferred choice of many parties to resolve commercial disputes. So BIAC has taken a stance for students of Law from home and abroad to learn the characteristics of the arbitration process, as to how the parties opt for private dispute resolution in the real world and to provide an equal opportunity for the students to witness the entire legal process and technical spectrum of the arbitration proceedings that is much needed for them, he emphasised.

The event was hosted by Priyanka Roy, Senior Counsel and Adv Moyee Mina Haque, Assistant Counsel of BIAC.