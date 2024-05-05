Denmark's first female prime minister joins Asian University for Women as a patron

Education

Press Release
05 May, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 12:23 pm

Related News

Denmark's first female prime minister joins Asian University for Women as a patron

Press Release
05 May, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 12:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Denmark's first female Prime Minister and a prominent advocate for social justice, has taken on the role of Patron at the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Bangladesh.

Thorning-Schmidt's appointment underscores the university's commitment to fostering female leadership and addressing social inequalities. 

Founded in 2008, AUW has gained recognition for its innovative approach to reaching marginalized adolescent girls and providing them with quality education opportunities, according to a press release from AUW.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The former Prime Minister, who also served as CEO of Save the Children International, expressed her enthusiasm for joining AUW, emphasizing the university's unique mission.

"No other university in the world does what AUW does," she said, praising its efforts to empower young women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Thorning-Schmidt's dedication to education and social justice dates back to her youth in Denmark, where she was deeply affected by the injustices of apartheid in South Africa. Throughout her political career, she has been a vocal advocate for vulnerable populations, particularly children affected by conflict and displacement.

Joining her in support of AUW is Prime Minister Poul Nyrup Rasmussen, who attended the university's annual commencement in 2023. Rasmussen highlighted the importance of women's education as a fundamental human right and a catalyst for global progress.

AUW's Council of Patrons, chaired by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, boasts a distinguished lineup of global leaders, including former First Lady Laura Bush and Cherie Blair, among others.

Thorning-Schmidt's appointment adds to AUW's growing international support and underscores the university's pivotal role in advancing women's education on a global scale. With her wealth of experience and dedication to social justice, she is poised to make significant contributions to AUW's mission of empowering the next generation of female leaders.

Asian University for Women (AUW) / Denmark Prime Minister / Helle Thorning-Schmidt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

5h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

1h | Videos
Americans are drowning in rumours

Americans are drowning in rumours

2h | Videos
Apple sales fall in nearly all countries

Apple sales fall in nearly all countries

3h | Videos
Anti-Israel protests by US students have spread across the country

Anti-Israel protests by US students have spread across the country

3h | Videos