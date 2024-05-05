Denmark's first female prime minister joins Asian University for Women as a patron

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Denmark's first female Prime Minister and a prominent advocate for social justice, has taken on the role of Patron at the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Bangladesh.

Thorning-Schmidt's appointment underscores the university's commitment to fostering female leadership and addressing social inequalities.

Founded in 2008, AUW has gained recognition for its innovative approach to reaching marginalized adolescent girls and providing them with quality education opportunities, according to a press release from AUW.

The former Prime Minister, who also served as CEO of Save the Children International, expressed her enthusiasm for joining AUW, emphasizing the university's unique mission.

"No other university in the world does what AUW does," she said, praising its efforts to empower young women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Thorning-Schmidt's dedication to education and social justice dates back to her youth in Denmark, where she was deeply affected by the injustices of apartheid in South Africa. Throughout her political career, she has been a vocal advocate for vulnerable populations, particularly children affected by conflict and displacement.

Joining her in support of AUW is Prime Minister Poul Nyrup Rasmussen, who attended the university's annual commencement in 2023. Rasmussen highlighted the importance of women's education as a fundamental human right and a catalyst for global progress.

AUW's Council of Patrons, chaired by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, boasts a distinguished lineup of global leaders, including former First Lady Laura Bush and Cherie Blair, among others.

Thorning-Schmidt's appointment adds to AUW's growing international support and underscores the university's pivotal role in advancing women's education on a global scale. With her wealth of experience and dedication to social justice, she is poised to make significant contributions to AUW's mission of empowering the next generation of female leaders.