HSBC-AUW School of Apparel launched to foster women leadership in fashion

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) and The Asian University for Women (AUW) yesterday announced the launching of HSBC-AUW School of Apparel and Retail Management, a one-year master of science in apparel and retail management programme.

Funded by the HSBC's philanthropic support, the programme will be guided by a global academic committee chaired by Dr Dipak C Jain, former dean of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He also served as the dean of INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France, said a press release from the HSBC.

The programme will prepare young female professionals with expertise in fashion, merchandising, supply chain management, brand management, and occupational health and safety issues. It is intended to help the burgeoning apparel industry induct more female talent in management roles.

The programme was launched at an event titled "HSBC-AUW School of Apparel: Leading the Future of Fashio" at the Radission Blu Chattogram Bay View Hotel.

At the ceremony, AUW Vice Chancellor Rubana Huq said, "Today, the Apparel industry in Bangladesh needs a homegrown talent pool, which will serve the needs of the sector. Therefore, in order to prepare cohorts ready to take on the challenge of employability in Bangladesh, the AUW is happy to launch the School of Apparel and with HSBC Bangladesh."

Amanda Murphy, head of Commercial Banking (South and Southeast Asia) of HSBC, said, "The global apparel industry is evolving rapidly alongside emerging technologies, changing consumption patterns and an increasing focus on sustainability. We are proud to partner with the Asian University for Women to launch the HSBC-AUW School of Apparel and the master's programme, equipping future talent with the expertise to drive continued innovation in Bangladesh's largest export industry.

"Importantly, this programme supports the professional and leadership development of women, providing better access to opportunities through inclusion and fostering long-term growth for Bangladesh and its communities."

The programme aims to create a pool of trained women management graduates to lead businesses in the apparel sector.

Ensuring international standard education, the programme will also build local management talent and enable enduring skill formation within the country while contributing towards the social goal of women empowerment.

Academic excellence, industry relevance and social significance would be the defining features of the programme. The graduates would be technologically savvy, have superior communication skills and gain up-to-date, contemporary knowledge and skills needed for apparel and retail management.

The programme aims to seek excellence in terms of attracting top quality students, quality faculty with a state-of-the-art curriculum, and placement in leading organisations.

Affiliations with top tier universities in the UK and the USA, elevate the academic programme to an international standard. The programme will provide students hands-on experience of collaborating with the global counterparts, acting as a bridge between the academia and the industry.

Under the programme, 13 courses will be offered to students of AUW and 50 students will be enrolled in the inaugural year.

The HSBC will help set up the school including design Mac labs, provide support for curriculum and faculty, IT and class infrastructure and education materials.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, AUW Founder Kamal Ahmad, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, former Prime Minister of Denmark Poul Nyrup Rasmussen, US Department of States Senior Official Katrina Fotovat, Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam, and HSBC Bangladesh CEO Md Mahbub ur Rahman, among others, attended the programme.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni graced the event sending her thoughtful remarks through a video message.