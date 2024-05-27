US businesses won't invest in Bangladesh unless there's a stable tax policy: Salman F Rahman

Economy

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 10:16 pm

Related News

US businesses won't invest in Bangladesh unless there's a stable tax policy: Salman F Rahman

He also stressed on strengthening the country’s capital market to ensure finance for investors

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 10:16 pm
An executive business delegation of the US-Bangladesh Business Council held a meeting with Prime Minister&#039;s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Bhaban in the city on Monday (27 May). Photo: Courtesy
An executive business delegation of the US-Bangladesh Business Council held a meeting with Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Bhaban in the city on Monday (27 May). Photo: Courtesy

Businessmen from the United States are only willing to invest in Bangladeshi companies if there is a stable tax environment, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said today (27 May).

"They [US] expressed willingness to invest significantly in [Bangladeshi companies] but they emphasised that any company investing here would want assurance of a stable tax environment for the next 5-10 years," Salman said after a meeting with an executive business delegation of the US-Bangladesh Business Council at the city's Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Bhaban.

He also said many foreign companies are showing interest in using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in the agricultural sector and want to invest in the country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Salman F Rahman added that Meta plans to work with AI in Bangladesh and is interested to invest in this sector. 

Moreover, Amazon is already operating in Bangladesh and now seeks to expand its activities to include import and export, he said.

Asked about the response from a Boeing representative, Salman said, "Boeing wants Biman to verify the financial offer they have made. The decision regarding purchase will be made later."

Mentioning that the banking sector needs reformation, he said discussions are ongoing regarding potential solutions to overcome the country's liquidity crisis.

He also stressed on strengthening the country's capital market to ensure finance for investors.

President of the US-Bangladesh Business Council Atul Keshap led the meeting of the 30-member delegation.

Bangladesh / Top News

Salman F Rahman / US business delegation / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

14h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

10h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

26m | Videos
How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

51m | Videos
Shahi Tukra Recipe

Shahi Tukra Recipe

3h | Videos
Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

6h | Videos