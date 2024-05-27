How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

Only a few days after Taiwan's new president, Lai Ching, took office, China started conducting extensive military drills all around the island. The exercise primarily serves to illustrate China's claim over Taiwan, which is a sovereign state. Beijing wants Taiwan to become a part of China and sees it as a province that broke away. China has never denied the option of deploying armed force when required. However, a sizable portion of Taiwan's populace views Taiwan as a separate state. They favor Taiwan staying a province with its own government. Separated from China. And for the past 75 years, this conflict has continued.