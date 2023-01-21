Asian University for Women to launch master's on RMG

Education

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 09:42 pm

Asian University for Women to launch master&#039;s on RMG

The Asian University for Women (AUW), a specialised university for women in Chattogram, is launching a new master's programme on the apparel industry to produce skilled and professional managers for the readymade garments sector, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.

She said at the tenth convocation of the university on Saturday that four million people are working in the textile sector of the country of which 60% are women.

"Garment workers will also get an opportunity to study at this university, which is very promising," she said.

Some 486 students from 19 Asian countries, including Bangladesh, were awarded bachelor's degrees in the convocation held at the main campus of the university.

Highlighting the university's activities of the last few years, AUW Vice-Chancellor Dr Rubana Haque said that 37 garment workers have graduated from here since 2015.

"We guide not only in graduation but also establishing industry. Six students have established their industries so far. Currently, 328 Afghan women are studying here," she added.

Convocation speaker Professor John Edward Sexton said, "Today's degree holders have overcome many obstacles to reach this stage. Congratulations to you. You earned the degree through intelligence, bravery and extraordinary activities."

Poul Nyrup Rasmussen, former prime minister of Denmark, told the graduates, "You are role models and will show the way. Women living in a hostile environment in many Asian countries including Myanmar, Pakistan, and Afghanistan come to study here."

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sent a greeting message to the graduates. It reads, "In the past year, you moved over 350 bright young women out of Afghanistan for a college and graduate education at AUW. I know more than 1,200 remain on your waitlist and believe that your Afghan students will form an important and impactful force in remaking their country."

AUW Patron and former US First Lady Laura Bush also sent a greeting message for the event.

Chaired by AUW Chancellor Cherie Blair, AUW Founder Kamal Ahmed, Co-Founder Jack Meyer, Yale University Professor Rupa Viswanath and others were the convocation speakers.

