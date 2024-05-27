14 killed as Cyclone Remal rips through Bangladesh

Cyclone Remal wreaks havoc on fishermen’s houses and shops along the Patenga coast of Chattogram. Tidal waters inundate the fishing villages as nearby dams are damaged. The photo was taken from Jelepara in South Halishahar, Patenga on Monday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Cyclone Remal, which ripped through Bangladesh on Sunday night, has claimed at least 14 lives and affected over 37.58 lakh people across 19 districts.

While the cyclone has weakened into a deep depression, hundreds of villages in the southern parts of the country remain submerged.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) reported that Cyclone Remal made landfall near Satkhira and Bagerhat with wind speeds reaching 111km per hour. After a night of havoc, the storm moved north and weakened by Monday (27 May) morning.

BMD Meteorologist Md Monowar Hossain explained that Remal is currently (as of 10:20pm) located near Manikganj and is gradually weakening, bringing rain and thunderstorms.

He cautioned that moderate to heavy rain is expected across the country today, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall in some areas, including Chattogram.

Monowar Hossain also addressed concerns about continued strong winds after the cyclone signals were lowered. He clarified that these winds occurred as the "back side" of the cyclone crossed the region and due to the deep depression lingering over Jashore until the afternoon.

The storm surge accompanying Cyclone Remal inundated vast areas along the southern coast, including Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalokati, Barguna, and Pirojpur. While water levels have begun to recede, many areas still struggle with the aftermath.

Mostofa Kamal Palash, a meteorology researcher, raised concerns about the accuracy of weather forecasts during the storm.

He pointed to data suggesting wind speeds near 100km/h over Khulna and Barishal divisions on Monday afternoon, despite the BMD lowering cyclone warnings in some areas.

At a press briefing at the Secretariat, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman reported that 107 upazilas and 914 unions and municipalities across these districts have incurred losses, with 35,483 houses completely destroyed and 1,14,992 houses partially damaged.

"So far, we have received reports of 10 deaths in Khulna, Satkhira, Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola, and Chattogram," said Mohibbur Rahman on Monday evening.

The severely affected districts by Cyclone Remal, according to the ministry, include Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Barishal, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Barguna, Bhola, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Narail, Gopalganj, Shariatpur, and Jashore.

Relief efforts for the affected population have commenced, with Tk6.85 crore allocated along with 5,500 tonnes of rice and 5,000 packets of dry food for distribution.

"We conducted pre-disaster activities in coordination with all government departments and are now continuing with post-disaster activities. I personally spoke with MPs from coastal districts to assess the situation on the ground," said Mohibbur.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is closely monitoring the overall situation, he added. Mohibbur also mentioned that 9,424 shelters were opened in coastal areas ahead of the cyclone, accommodating over 800,000 individuals along with local educational institutions.

Furthermore, 1,471 medical teams have been formed to provide healthcare to affected individuals, of which 1,400 teams are currently operational.

Why is Remal so different and long-lasting?

Climate and weather experts highlight significant differences between Remal and recent cyclones in Bangladesh. Remal's direct impact on the coast at full speed and its prolonged duration distinguish it from previous cyclones, comparable to two or even one of the past events.

Professor Emeritus Dr Ainun Nishat from BRAC University emphasised that recent cyclones exhibit much higher intensity, with expanded radiuses ranging from 30-40km in the 1970s to 100-200km presently.

Prof Nishat further noted that while recent cyclones like Midhili, Sitrang, Amphan, and Bulbul affected large parts of India or Myanmar, over 80% of Remal hit Bangladesh's coast directly, resulting in more significant damage and sustained impact.

The prof cautioned that Bangladesh may face more cyclones this year compared to last, with an estimated 15-25 depressions in the sea, of which around five could develop into cyclones heading towards Bangladesh.

Cyclone Bulbul, for instance, impacted thirteen southern districts with winds reaching up to 120 km/h and gusts up to 130 km/h, lingering over Bangladesh for approximately 36 hours, one of the longest durations recorded in the country's cyclone history.

The impacted coastal areas experienced inundations exceeding three meters on average due to heavy precipitation and tidal surges. According to the Khulna Met Office, the cyclone struck the Sundarbans with wind speeds of 120-130 km/h.

Mostofa Kamal Palash said that around 80% of Remal's impact was concentrated in Bangladesh with its effects expected to persist in the country for another two days.

How are people along the coast?

Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region for over 24 hours, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory.

Sohad Dewan, hailing from Bauphal in Patuakhali, described a night of relentless wind that stretched into Monday evening. "We've never seen this much water in recent years," he said, highlighting the significant damage caused by collapsing mud houses and fallen trees. Relief came slowly, as receding water levels were only observed around 7pm on Monday.

Similar stories emerged from Shyamnagar in Satkhira, where Gazi Abdur Rauf witnessed floodwaters overtopping the Shyamnagar dam and submerging several ponds. "The storm just wouldn't stop," he shared, reflecting the exhaustion felt by many who endured the prolonged onslaught.

The unrelenting nature of Remal was a particular source of anxiety for residents in Lakshmipur. An 85-year-old resident, Sidhu Bepari, who lost family members in the devastating 1970 storm, expressed his disbelief at Remal's extended duration. "How much longer will it last?" he asked wearily while seeking updates at the Nasirganj Bazar Mosque.

Sidhu, along with Ali Ahmed, another resident in his 70s, emphasized how Remal surpassed all previous storms in terms of longevity. While past storms like Sidr, Aila, Mahasen, Bulbul, Amphan, and Mokha raged for an average of 4-5 hours, Remal persisted for over a day.

Residents confirmed that Remal assaulted the Lakshmipur coast from midday Sunday, only relenting around 5:30pm on Monday. Many emphasised having never witnessed such a prolonged storm. The relentless weather kept people indoors, as reported by Bashar, Khair, and Shahjahan Sardar.

The impact of Remal extended beyond wind and rain. Power cuts have plagued coastal areas like Ramgati, Kamalnagar, Laxmipur Sadar, and Raipur since Sunday night. Additionally, passenger traffic has come to a standstill across various roads.