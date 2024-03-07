Climate expert Shamsuddoha appointed as DU teacher

Education

TBS Report
07 March, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 05:00 pm

Related News

Climate expert Shamsuddoha appointed as DU teacher

TBS Report
07 March, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Md Shamsuddoha, a prominent figure in Bangladesh&#039;s climate policy arena, has recently been appointed as a part-time faculty member at the Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies (IDMVS) of Dhaka University.
Md Shamsuddoha, a prominent figure in Bangladesh's climate policy arena, has recently been appointed as a part-time faculty member at the Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies (IDMVS) of Dhaka University.

Md Shamsuddoha has recently been appointed as a part-time faculty member at the Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies (IDMVS) of Dhaka University. 

Shamsuddoha, known for his expertise in marine science, has garnered global recognition for his progressive involvement in shaping national plans and influencing global negotiations on climate adaptation, loss and damage, and displacement and migration.

His experience includes serving as part of Bangladesh's delegation to the UNFCCC's Conference of the Parties (COPs) from 2009 to 2015.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Currently serving as the chief executive of the Center for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD), Shamsuddoha has also contributed to international advocacy efforts, including his role as an international board member of the Climate Action Network (CAN).

He remains engaged with various regional and global networks, such as Climate Action Network South Asia (CANSA), Act Alliance, and the Global Network on Disaster Reduction (GNDR), among others.

Throughout his career, Shamsuddoha has authored numerous policy papers, articles, and research briefs on a wide range of topics, including trade and globalisation, food security, disaster risk reduction, climate justice, and displacement and migration.

His work has received widespread acceptance from both national and international stakeholders, with many publications featured in esteemed international journals and books.

In his new role at IDMVS, Shamsuddoha will be teaching a Master's course on climate change and disaster risk reduction, while also guiding students in implementing research projects focused on localised climate change impacts and policy responses. 

 

Dhaka University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh, which already has two safari parks, has started contemplating its third one in a remote bordering tropical forest. But there are other, more effective ways of wildlife conservation. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Beyond safari parks: Rethinking conservation investment in Bangladesh

46m | Earth
A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

10h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Fire safety in Uttara restaurant hub: A deadly combination of risky structures and apathetic staff

8h | Panorama
Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

China-Maldives-India fight is going to create a new crisis?

China-Maldives-India fight is going to create a new crisis?

2h | Videos
Burnt sugar lava of S Alam Sugar Mill in Karnaphuli river

Burnt sugar lava of S Alam Sugar Mill in Karnaphuli river

3h | Videos
Is Real Madrid the greatest club ever?

Is Real Madrid the greatest club ever?

1h | Videos
Nikki Haley ends nomination bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

Nikki Haley ends nomination bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

4h | Videos