Climate expert Shamsuddoha appointed as DU teacher

Md Shamsuddoha, a prominent figure in Bangladesh's climate policy arena, has recently been appointed as a part-time faculty member at the Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies (IDMVS) of Dhaka University.

Shamsuddoha, known for his expertise in marine science, has garnered global recognition for his progressive involvement in shaping national plans and influencing global negotiations on climate adaptation, loss and damage, and displacement and migration.

His experience includes serving as part of Bangladesh's delegation to the UNFCCC's Conference of the Parties (COPs) from 2009 to 2015.

Currently serving as the chief executive of the Center for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD), Shamsuddoha has also contributed to international advocacy efforts, including his role as an international board member of the Climate Action Network (CAN).

He remains engaged with various regional and global networks, such as Climate Action Network South Asia (CANSA), Act Alliance, and the Global Network on Disaster Reduction (GNDR), among others.

Throughout his career, Shamsuddoha has authored numerous policy papers, articles, and research briefs on a wide range of topics, including trade and globalisation, food security, disaster risk reduction, climate justice, and displacement and migration.

His work has received widespread acceptance from both national and international stakeholders, with many publications featured in esteemed international journals and books.

In his new role at IDMVS, Shamsuddoha will be teaching a Master's course on climate change and disaster risk reduction, while also guiding students in implementing research projects focused on localised climate change impacts and policy responses.