Clash at SUST: 4 BCL activists expelled from dorms

The administration of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) in Sylhet has expelled four Chhatra League activists from two dormitories of the university over a clash between two groups at Shah Paran Hall on 13 May.

Confirming the disciplinary actions, Shah Paran Hall Provost Architect Koushik Saha told TBS that the expelled students will be barred from entering any hall other than their own halls.

The expelled students are Sajjatul Islam Sifat, resident of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and postgraduate student of the Chemistry department; Md Mahfuzul Alam, resident of Shah Paran Hall and postgraduate student of the Chemistry department; Md Rakibul Hasan, resident of Shah Paran Hall and a fourth-year student of Business Administration; and Syed Sakibur Rahman, a second-year Bangla Department student and resident of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.

According to university sources, all the expelled students are followers of BCL Vice President Nazmul Huda Shuvo.

Shah Paran Hall students said a group of 20-25 followers of BCL Vice President Nazmul Huda Shuvo went to the hall went to the hall at midnight on 13 May to forcefully oust three other BCL activists from the dorm.

Meanwhile, the followers of BCL General Secretary Sajibur Rahman's obstructed them, prompting a clash between the two groups.

Later, the university proctorial and hall provost body intervened and took the situation under control.

A three-member committee has been formed to further investigate the incident.