CIU, LankaBangla agrees to establish digital financial trading lab at campus

Education

Press Release
12 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 06:36 pm

CIU, LankaBangla agrees to establish digital financial trading lab at campus

Press Release
12 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 06:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LankaBangla Securities Limited (LSBL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chittagong Independent University (CIU) to establish a Digital Financial Trading Lab in the university to introduce a culture of industry-oriented personality development among the new generation. 

The signing ceremony took place in the conference room of CIU's Jamal Khan Campus in Chattogram, reads a press release.

Representing CIU, the Dean of the Business School, Prof Sayed Manjur Kadir, and Chief Executive Officer of LankaBangla Securities, Khandakar Saffat Reza, signed the agreement.

The event was attended by CIU's Vice-Chancellor, Mahfuzul Haque Chowdhury, and key figures from the Business School, including Prof Mir Mohammad Nurul Absar, Mohammad Nayeem Abdullah, Emon Kalyan Chowdhury, Assistant Registrar Ruma Das, and Amir Hossain, the head of the Chattogram region at LankaBangla Securities.

Speaking about the agreement, Prof Sayed Manjur Kadir said, "There is interest among the youth in the stock market. However, due to the absence of practical knowledge about the types of investments and challenges in this market, many fall behind. Through the practical experience gained in the field of share market trading, we aim to further enhance the skills of CIU students in the days to come. This initiative reflects our commitment to preparing students for success in the financial industry."

The Digital Financial Trading Lab will serve as a platform for students to gain hands-on experience and develop a deeper understanding of investment strategies and market challenges.

Lanka Bangla Securities Limited / Chittagong Independent University (CIU)

