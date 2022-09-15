CIU holds autumn semester student orientation 

Chittagong Independent University (CIU) warmly welcomed newly enrolled Autumn 2022 semester undergraduate students with an orientation program on Thursday at its campus in Chattogram's Jamal Khan area.

Welcoming the newly enrolled students, CIU Vice Chancellor Prof Mahfuzul Haque Chowdhury heartily thanked them for choosing the university to craft their academic lives and dealing with new opportunities.

He also hoped all students will work hard to be good human beings with their participation in extra-curricular and creative activites alongside academic performance.

Highlighting the academic and administrative performance of the university, CIU Registrar Anjuman Banu Lima urged all to abide by them and assured extending all necessary cooperation to new students.

At the event, the university authorities also declared the names of students who secured full scholarships in the admission tests of the university.

Dean of CIU Business School, Prof Syed Manzoor Quader, Dean of School of Science and Engineering, Prof Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Dean of School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, Shah Ahmed, Faculty Advisor Prof Kazi Mostain Billah, Assistant Dean of School of Law, Mohammad Belayet Hossain, also spoke at the program.

The event was divided into two segments-- a discussion meeting and a cultural function.

University students enthralled their audience with attractive song and dance performances and more. Pritu, Shoili, Antora, Atondrila, Siam, Maliha, Pushpita and Shreya participated in the cultural programme.