Canadian High Commission representatives pay courtesy call on CIU vice chancellor

Representatives of the High Commission of Canada in Bangladesh paid a courtesy visit to Chittagong Independent University (CIU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mahfuzul Hoque Chowdhury on Wednesday.

Angela Dark, senior trade commissioner at High Commission of Canada, was accompanied by Kazi Golam Forhad, its trade commissioner, during the visit.

Anjuman Banu Lima, acting registrar of Chittagong Independent University, and Cumar Doyel Dey, its deputy director, also attended the meeting.

During the visit, Angela was pleased with the academic environment at the Chittagong Independent University.

The Canadian representatives discussed various issues in the meeting including student scholarship, joint research programme, higher study opportunity for students and faculty members, regular workshop and seminars.