Budget approved in syndicate meeting of Chittagong Independent University

Chittagong Independent University (CIU) has approved the annual budget for the financial year 2023-24, giving priority to the overall development activities of the University.

The budget was approved in the 33rd syndicate meeting held at the conference room of the CIU campus in the city's Jamal Khan area on Wednesday (7 June) morning.

Presided over by Dr Mahfuzul Hoque Chowdhury, the vice-chancellor of CIU, the meeting discussed various aspects of the budget and highlighted the importance of enhancing research opportunities and student studies at CIU. The newly appointed syndicate member nominated by the UGC, Professor Dr Sheikh Mohammad Humayun Kabir, was welcomed during the meeting.

The syndicate meeting, chaired by CIU Registrar Anjuman Banu Lima, was attended by trustees, including Amir Humayun Mahmud Chowdhury, Engineers Ali Ahmed and Dilruba Ahmed, Mukesh Chandra Biswas, joint secretary of the Ministry of Education, Chittagong University Professor Dr Ayub Islam, CIU Business School Dean Professor Dr Syed Manjur Quader, Dean of the School of Science and Engineering Faculty Mohammad Rezaul Karim, and Ruma Das of the Council Affairs Section also participated in the meeting.