CIU admission expedited after govt decides to reopen educational institutions

Following the Ministry of Education's decision of reopening educational institutions, students have started the admission process for the autumn session of the Chittagong Independent University (CIU).

Aspiring students have started gathering at the CIU campus from Sunday morning. The students were seen collecting the semester forms by maintaining health guidelines.

CIU authorities disclosed that the admission process has started from September 1, and alongside collecting the semester forms in-person, students can also complete the admission procedure online.

Students can get further details from the university's website www.ciu.edu.bd.

At present, admission is going on in CIU's Business School, School of Science and Engineering, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and School of Law programs.

CIU Vice Chancellor Dr Mahfuzul Haque Chowdhury said all academic activities are being carried out following the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university authority stood beside the students during the pandemic and will continue to do so in future, added the VC.

One of two friends who came from Panchlaish to CIU for admission, Abu Sayem said: "I want to study BBA but my mother wants me to study Law. So, I'm facing a dilemma now."

The Education Ministry has announced that primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions will be reopened from 12 September after 18-months of closure due to the pandemic. Universities have also been encouraged to reopen during the same period or sometime after that, instead of the previously scheduled time of mid-October.