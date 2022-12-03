LankaBangla Securities celebrates 25-year anniversary

LankaBangla Securities Limited (LBSL) on Saturday celebrated its silver jubilee as a mediator in the Bangladesh stocks market.

The day was observed with a ceremony held on the premises of the company attended by its present and former CEOs, managing director and chairman of LankaBangla, reads a press release.

During the event, Lanka Bangla Securities thanked all the honourable customers, policymakers, well-wishers and partners for being a part of their 25 years journey.