BUP gets new vice chancellor

Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD joined Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on 0 April as the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor.

He was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry of Bangladesh Army on 21 December 1990, said a press release.

Major General Mahbub has completed various professional courses at home and abroad. He has obtained two masters degrees - Master in Defence Studies from National University and a Master of Social Science in Security and Development Studies from BUP.

He obtained MPhil degree in Strategy and Development Studies and PhD degree on Security and Strategic Studies from BUP. He has also completed National Defense Course and Armed Forces War Course from National Defense College. He graduated from Defense Services Command and Staff College. Besides, Major General Mahbub successfully completed Staff Officers Logistics Orientation Course fromTurkey, Army Brigade Commanders Course from International Military Exchange Center, China where he has conferred with the best performer.

During his career, he served as General Staff Officer (Third Grade and First Grade) in Army Headquarters and Brigade Major in an operational Brigade of Chittagong Hill Tracts.

He also took part in operation "Naff Rokkha" and later in the operation "Purba Prachir" as Commanding Officer of an Infantry Battalion. The General has served in National Defence College as Director, Research and Academic.

Moreover, he commanded an Infantry Brigade and also served in Border Guard Bangladesh as Additional Director General. He participated in UN missions in Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast under the United Nations banner.

On arrival of the newly posted Vice-Chancellor, BUP Pro-VC Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain and other senior officials welcomed him. Later he attended a meeting with the senior officials of BUP. During the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor sought the cooperation of all and urged them to work responsibly in their respective offices.