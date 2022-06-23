BUET suspends classes for students to watch Padma Bridge opening 

The authorities of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have suspended classes for 25 June to allow the students to enjoy the opening ceremony of Padma Bridge.

Buet Registrar Professor Forkan Uddin issued a notice in this regard on Thursday (23 June) following instruction of the vice chancellor Prof Satya Prasad Majumder.

The VC, in a recent programme, said, "The long wait of the people of the southern region has come to an end. Such a bridge should be one of the seven wonders of the world."

The government has chalked out a programme on the occasion of the Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony on 25 June.

