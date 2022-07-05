AIUB holds Dr. Anwarul Abedin Lecture Series

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Faculty of Business Administration (FBA), American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organized a seminar on Dr. Anwarul Abedin's Lecture Series titled "Cloud Technology and the Future Beyond" on 3 July 2022.

The program was started with the inauguration speech by Dr. Dip Nandi, Professor, and Director, Faculty of Science and Technology, where he discussed the importance of cloud technology, reads a press release.

Dr. Farheen Hassan, Director of the undergraduate program of FBA, paid tribute to the late Dr. Anwarul Abedin, Founder Chairman of AIUB.

The keynote speaker Rubaba Dowla, Country Managing Director, Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, highlighted Oracle cloud applications and infrastructure in detail. She suggested participants not to think from a technological perspective but to think from the customers' point of view and to focus on innovation in every aspect.

Dr. Tazul Islam, Dean-in-charge, Faculty of Business Administration, and Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, handed over a certificate of appreciation and a crest to the distinguished speaker.

Dr. Khandaker Tabin Hasan, Professor, and Head, Graduate Program, CS & Dept. of MIS, delivered the Vote of Thanks. Associate Deans, Directors, Heads, and faculty members of different departments, key officials, and students of different programs also attended and enjoyed the event. 

