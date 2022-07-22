7th convocation of Southeast University held

22 July, 2022, 04:05 pm
The 7th convocation of the Southeast University (SEU) was held on Thursday (21 July) at Bangabandhu International Convention Center (BICC). 

As the representative of the Chancellor of Southeast University, Education Minister Dipu Moni conferred the degrees upon the graduating students, reads a press release. 

Eminent physicist, writer and columnist Prof Dr Muhammed Zafar Iqbal delivered the convocation speech while Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury was present as the special guest.

A total of 1,302 students who graduated from various programmes of the university attended the convocation. 

Shamsun Nahar, student of the department of Electrical & Electronic Engineering (EEE), Mahdee-Al-Mahmud, student of the department of English, and Mostafa-E-Zaman, student of the department of Textile Engineering completed their undergraduate degree with a perfect CGPA of 4.0 and received Chancellor's Gold Medal. Shamsun Nahar delivered the speech of the valedictorian.

On the basis of highest CGPA obtained, 5 students from Southeast Business School, 4 from School of Science and Engineering and 6 from School of Arts and Social Sciences received the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal.

Among others, Rezaul Karim, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Southeast University Trust and Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor spoke on the occasion. Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar conducted the entire programme. 

Members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Adviser to BoT, members of Academic Council and Syndicate, Vice Chancellors of different universities, government & corporate high officials, teachers & officials of SEU and guardians were also present in the ceremony.

