3 DU students suspended over involvement in mugging

The authorities of Dhaka University (DU) have suspended three students for tarnishing the university's image being involved in mugging and assault.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman issued the approval on Tuesday (14 February).

The students are Fazle Naveed Anon of Theatre and Performance Studies Department, Rahat Rahman of Management Information Systems Department and Sadiq Ahmed of Social Welfare and Research Institute.

All of them are involved in Chhatra League politics.

On 5 February, police arrested them from BUET campus shortly after they looted a covered van and assaulted its driver at midnight.

The authorities of Dhaka University have asked them to show causes explaining why they should not be permanently expelled from the university and to give a written reply to the authorities within seven working days.