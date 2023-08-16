200 Bangladeshi students join US Embassy’s microscholarship programme

Education

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 10:06 pm

The US government-funded programme will strengthen economically disadvantaged Bangladeshi students’ English language, critical thinking, and leadership skills

Photo: Courtesy
A total of 200 new Bangladeshi students from Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet have joined the US Embassy Dhaka's English Access Microscholarship Programme.

The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas congratulated the students, including 100 women and 100 men from local madrasas, public, and technical schools, for being selected for the US Department of State-funded programme on Wednesday. 

This comprehensive two-year programme is an interactive initiative that lays the groundwork for English language proficiency, fosters an understanding of American culture, cultivates critical thinking abilities, and nurtures leadership skills among economically disadvantaged youths aged 13 to 17.

The programme not only prepares them for higher education but also for better prospects in the job market.

Ambassador Haas expressed gratitude towards the Language Proficiency Centre and Global Educators Initiative for Sustainable Transformation (GEIST) International Foundation for their collaborative efforts with the US Embassy in executing the programme.

Since its inception in 2004, the programme has witnessed the participation of more than 1,500 Bangladeshi students, fostering a community of over 100,000 alumni across 85 countries.

