Food diplomacy: US Embassy teams up with celebrity chef Rahima Sultana to make fuchka, jhalmuri

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 09:44 pm

Related News

Food diplomacy: US Embassy teams up with celebrity chef Rahima Sultana to make fuchka, jhalmuri

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 09:44 pm
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

The US Embassy has teamed up with celebrity chef Rahima Sultana to make Bangalee staple snacks "fuchka" and "jhalmuri". 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the US Embassy posted a video with the caption, "East or West, Fuchka is the best! Guess what's cooking! We teamed up with celebrity chef Rahima Sultana to create a fusion of flavors with Fuchka and Jhalmuri! 

"Are you ready for this epic culinary adventure? Enjoy the sneak peak and stay tuned for the full video!" reads the post.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

US Ambassador Peter and visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu can also be seen in the video having "fuchka" with the chef and others.

US embassy / US Ambassador Peter Haas / US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

13h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

2h | Videos
Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

2h | Videos
MV Abdullah crew arrives at Chattogram port

MV Abdullah crew arrives at Chattogram port

2h | Videos
It will take two months for Ukraine to turn around

It will take two months for Ukraine to turn around

31m | Videos