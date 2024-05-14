Food diplomacy: US Embassy teams up with celebrity chef Rahima Sultana to make fuchka, jhalmuri

The US Embassy has teamed up with celebrity chef Rahima Sultana to make Bangalee staple snacks "fuchka" and "jhalmuri".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the US Embassy posted a video with the caption, "East or West, Fuchka is the best! Guess what's cooking! We teamed up with celebrity chef Rahima Sultana to create a fusion of flavors with Fuchka and Jhalmuri!

— U.S. Embassy Dhaka (@usembassydhaka) May 14, 2024

"Are you ready for this epic culinary adventure? Enjoy the sneak peak and stay tuned for the full video!" reads the post.

US Ambassador Peter and visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu can also be seen in the video having "fuchka" with the chef and others.