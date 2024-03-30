US diplomats visit Beximco Industrial Park

Delegations from US Embassy to Bangladesh have visited the Beximco Industrial Park and Shinepukur Ceramics on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

The US Embassy Diplomats were very much impressed to see the production facilities and world latest machineries & technologies used by Beximco's fully vertical state of the art Textiles, Garment Manufacturing, and World Largest Sustainable Washing Plant under one roof.

They were also overwhelmed by visiting Beximco's vertical Ceramics Plant (Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd.) where they are producing premium quality Bone-China and Porcelain tableware products.

