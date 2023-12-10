EC begins appeals review for disqualified candidates

The hearings of the appeal by invalidated candidates started at the EC Building in the capital on 10 December. Photo: TBS

The Election Commission has started reviewing the appeals from disqualified candidates seeking to reinstate their candidacy - after their nominations were declared invalid during the scrutiny - for the upcoming national elections.

The hearings started at 10am on Sunday (10 December) at the Agargaon election commission building in the capital.

Over the next six days until 15 December, the Election Commission will hear appeals from invalidated candidates.

During this time, the EC is set to dispose of 110 petitions per day.

The commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, will oversee these proceedings.

Candidates must participate in these hearings with their legal representatives and the essential documentation for their defence.

Upon the conclusion of these hearings, the commission will deliver its verdict.

If dissatisfied with the decision, candidates will have the option to seek reconsideration through the High Court.

Earlier, the commission nullified the nomination papers of 731 out of 2,716 aspirants due to signature discrepancies, loan or bill defaults, and dual citizenship issues during the scrutiny process.

The appeals for reinstating candidacy for the upcoming 12th national election began on 5 December and were accepted until 9 December.

As of 8 December, a total of 431 candidates have applied to reclaim their eligibility, as reported by EC sources.