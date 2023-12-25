EC allows celebration of new books distribution on 1 January

The Election Commission (EC) has allowed the Ministry of Education to celebrate the new book distribution programme (Boi Utsav) on 1 January, 2024.

"As it is a routine work of the government to distribute new textbooks across the country on the first day of the academic year on 1 January, 2024, as in other years, the EC has given its consent to celebrate the programme," according to a letter signed by Md Atiar Rahman, deputy secretary of the Election Commission.

"Divisional commissioners, district commissioners, upazila executive officers and all concerned will regularly distribute books among the students of various educational institutions of their respective places," it said.

It will continue if the Prime Minister also gives her kind consent to start the book distribution programme officially.

Only Suaganj Tafajjal Ahmed Chowdhury High School and College under Sadar Dakshin Upazila of Comilla District won't be allowed to arrange this programme, but the letter did not divulge any reasons for this.

The EC requested to take further necessary action in this regard.