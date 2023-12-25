EC allows celebration of new books distribution on 1 January

Bangladesh

UNB
25 December, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 11:06 am

Related News

EC allows celebration of new books distribution on 1 January

"As it is a routine work of the government to distribute new textbooks across the country on the first day of the academic year on 1 January, 2024, as in other years, the EC has given its consent to celebrate the programme,"

UNB
25 December, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 11:06 am
EC allows celebration of new books distribution on 1 January

The Election Commission (EC) has allowed the Ministry of Education to celebrate the new book distribution programme (Boi Utsav) on 1 January, 2024.  

"As it is a routine work of the government to distribute new textbooks across the country on the first day of the academic year on 1 January, 2024, as in other years, the EC has given its consent to celebrate the programme," according to a letter signed by Md Atiar Rahman, deputy secretary of the Election Commission.  

"Divisional commissioners, district commissioners, upazila executive officers and all concerned will regularly distribute books among the students of various educational institutions of their respective places," it said.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It will continue if the Prime Minister also gives her kind consent to start the book distribution programme officially.  

Only Suaganj Tafajjal Ahmed Chowdhury High School and College under Sadar Dakshin Upazila of Comilla District won't be allowed to arrange this programme, but the letter did not divulge any reasons for this. 

The EC requested to take further necessary action in this regard.

 

Top News / Education

Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taking care of workers is a manufacturers’ responsibility, it’s also a core responsibility of buyers in any form of sustainable and ethical business. Photo: TBS

Enhancing efficiency: A way forward to adopt the new minimum wage

3h | Panorama
It is the cold, crisp days in long-ago Decembers I go back to as I watch the Christmas lights go on all across London. Photo: Bloomberg

In the light of Christmas

3h | Panorama
The auditorium. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

NPP: The P's stand for participation and percentage

3h | Panorama
Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

13h | Multimedia
The Uniform Man

The Uniform Man

15h | Multimedia
Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

14h | Multimedia
Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

16h | Multimedia