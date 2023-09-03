DU Blue Panel teachers' association protest global leaders' call to halt legal action against Dr Yunus

The Awami League-backed Blue Panel teachers association of Dhaka University (DU) has issued a statement denouncing a global appeal made by 160 political figures from various nations, Nobel laureates, and prominent citizens that urged the Prime Minister to halt ongoing legal proceedings against Muhammad Yunus.

The statement, endorsed by 866 signatories, labelled the open letter as an unwarranted interference in Bangladesh's judicial system, particularly concerning the ongoing trial of Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

They refuted the claim that "human rights, democracy, and the rule of law are under attack in Bangladesh" in connection to Yunus, dismissing it as entirely baseless.

The statement said, "Making such assertions about a case under the country's existing legal framework contradicts the principles of the rule of law and human rights. It runs counter to international norms and etiquette, displaying disrespect for an independent judiciary and a nation's sovereignty. We are deeply concerned about this unwanted intrusion into Bangladesh's legal system and sovereignty."

Furthermore, the statement underlined the fundamental principles that underpin historical changes worldwide, such as the United Nations Declaration of Universal Human Rights, the Declaration of Independence of the United States, the context of the French Revolution, the British Bill of Rights, Bangladesh's independence, and the drafting of its Constitution.

These principles all aimed to ensure legal equality among citizens, the statement added.

The signatories said the individuals behind the open letter are recognised as law-abiding and principled citizens in their respective countries, making their biased statements concerning Bangladesh all the more puzzling.

The statement also pointed to the recent arrest and trial of former US President Donald Trump as evidence that no one is above the law.

However, they observed a contradiction in the stance taken regarding Bangladesh, particularly concerning the rule of law, human rights, and democracy.

The educators said the culture of impunity in Bangladesh began with the tragic assassination of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and his family on August 15, 1975, and continued for more than two decades. During Sheikh Hasina's tenure, rule of law was reestablished, culminating in the trials of Bangabandhu's killers and 1971 war criminals, despite national and international threats and conspiracies.

The statement stated, "The claim made in the open letter, suggesting that Muhammad Yunus could be acquitted of anti-corruption and labor law charges if his complaint were reviewed by an impartial panel of judges, poses a threat to ongoing legal proceedings and obstructs justice.

They considered such efforts to protect an individual's interests in violation of existing state laws and judicial principles as unprecedented and discriminatory.

The educators commended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call to send representatives to monitor judicial transparency.

Additionally, they pointed out that criminal cases have been filed against Nobel laureates in various countries, some of whom were convicted. In these cases, the laureates accepted the court's verdicts without seeking to evade the judicial process.

The statement concluded by highlighting the numerous pending cases against Muhammad Yunus, his refusal to step down as MD of Grameen Bank at the age of 70 in defiance of the law mandating retirement at 60, and his international lobbying efforts to regain the position.

It also noted various charges against him, including revenue evasion, illegal transfer of donor funds, labour law violations, and abuse of power.

Most recently, Yunus was charged with tax evasion, and he accepted the court's verdict and paid the levied tax.

In closing, the teachers' association appealed to all individuals to refrain from making unwarranted statements that interfere with the judicial and state activities of Bangladesh, a sovereign and independent nation.