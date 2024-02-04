Govt has no plan to arrest Dr Yunus unnecessarily: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said the government has no plan to arrest or send Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus to jail unnecessarily.

"...I am telling you once again, the government does not have any plan to arrest (Dr Yunus). There are some pending cases against him. First of all, there are some cases filed by NBR and some cases filed under labour court. These cases will be heard, and the judges will come up with judgments based on the merits. It is surely the duty of the government to execute these judgments, and it will do so," he said.

The law minister said this while talking to newsmen after inaugurating as chief guest the 49th foundation training course for assistant judges and equivalent judicial officials at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) this noon.

While replying to a question on the seeming failure of the Rapid Action Battalion to probe the journalist couple Sagar-Runi murder case, Advocate Anisul Huq said, I want to say it clearly that the killers will surely be arrested and brought to justice.

"I want to clear the fact that the trial over this murder will not be lost. I want to give an example here; even we had similar disappointment after the murder of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Our disappointment was even deeper, as an indemnity ordinance was passed on 26 September 1975.

When Sheikh Hasina came in power, this trial started and the indemnity ordinance was repealed. The trial subsequently concluded, after that, we tried the war criminals and the people who committed crimes against humanity. The culture of impunity doesn't exist anymore," he added.

Presided over by JATI director general Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana, the inaugural function was also addressed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and JATI director (training) Sheikh Ashfakur Rahman.