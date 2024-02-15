Our institutions have been seized; we are in dire straits: Dr Yunus

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has alleged that Grameen Bank had seized eight of their institutions, which had been running independently.

At a press conference today (15 February), he said he had sought redress from the police in this regard but did not receive any assistance.

Professor Yunus said eight offices located in the Grameen Telecom Bhaban were seized by Grameen Bank on 12 February.

"Since that day, they have locked the building. How would you feel if someone came into your house and locked you out of it? Then what is the use of laws and courts in this country? They don't want to go to court. I have never seen such a disaster in my life," he said.

The Grameen Telecom Bhaban in Mirpur-1 houses 16 companies of which Dr Yunus is the chairman.

Yunus asked how the country was being run in this manner.

"We are being attacked," he said, adding that the relevant court would be approached in this regard.

In response to a question, Yunus said the institutions were built with business profit, not through money from Grameen Bank.

He said the companies were being run according to the law.