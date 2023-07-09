Dhaka North fines 4 houses Tk1.7 lakh during anti-dengue drive

The Dhaka North City Corporation fined four houses Tk1.70 lakh within a span of less than one hour on the second day of the month-long anti-dengue campaign.

After the drive began today (9 July) at 11am, Aedes larvae were found in the garage of two houses located in the capital's East Kazipara.

During the inspection, the team detected Aedes larvae in ten places, leading to fines totalling Tk1,70,000.

Meanwhile, several houses were marked red and served with an ultimatum after the breeding ground of mosquito larvae was found.

Supervising the operation, Executive Magistrate (Court-2) of Dhaka North Mahbubul Hasan said, "We have deployed six teams in Kazipara as Aedes mosquito larvae were discovered in most of the houses in the area.

"One particular house named 'Steps Rose Heaven' is plagued by dengue larvae. The owner has been fined Tk50,000. Additionally, two other under-construction buildings were fined for having mosquito larvae."

Dhaka North Deputy Chief Health Officer Colonel Md Golam Mostafa Sarwar said, "We have visited approximately 30 houses so far. Cases have been filed against owners of four severely affected houses, while regular fines have been imposed on owners of two houses."

Highlighting Kazipara as a hotspot for mosquito breeding in North Dhaka, Colonel Sarwar noted that mosquito larvae have been found in a significant number of houses in this area.

"Given the volume of houses, it is not feasible to inspect each one individually. Therefore, we are actively raising awareness among residents and distributing informative leaflets," he added.