Dhaka policemen ordered to handover motorcycles before Eid holidays

The Police Headquarters today (31 March) ordered policemen working in Dhaka to hand over their government-issued motorcycles to officers concerned during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The policemen have been ordered not to travel to their village homes during the Eid holidays riding motorcycles.

The order has been given as there is a fear of motorcycle accidents during Eid holidays, Mia Masud Karim, deputy inspector general, Police Headquarters, said in a letter issued in this regard.

Anyone riding motorcycles on highways ignoring the order will face departmental action, states the letter.

According to the letter, the order was initially given in a meeting on the use of motorcycles by policemen at the police HQ.

In order to enforce the orders, the police HQ ordered officers to hand over their government motorcycle issued in your name to the officer-in-charge of the concerned unit before going on leave during the holidays.

They will be able to take back the bikes when they join work again after the holidays, Additional DIG Mia Masud Karim wrote.

He added that if an officer goes on leave without handing over the motorcycle, departmental action will be taken against them.

"Even if one gets a motorcycle for use following all the rules, they must have a valid driving licence to use the highway. No policeman shall operate a motorcycle without a valid licence," he wrote.