Police finds bodies of father, son in Agargaon home

Crime

TBS Report
07 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 10:24 pm

Related News

Police finds bodies of father, son in Agargaon home

TBS Report
07 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 10:24 pm
The bodies were recovered from the second floor of a house in Agargaon’s Mollapara Road, Taltola on 7 April. Photo: Collected
The bodies were recovered from the second floor of a house in Agargaon’s Mollapara Road, Taltola on 7 April. Photo: Collected

Police recovered two bodies identified as father and son from a house in the capital's Agargaon on Sunday (7 April).

Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ahad Ali said the bodies of father Moshiur, 50, and his son Shahdab, 16, were recovered from the second floor of a house in Agargaon's Mollapara Road, Taltola this evening.

One of the bodies was hanging while the other lay on the floor.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The OC said both bodies were brought in police custody and were later sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations.

 

Top News

Agargaon / police / dead bodies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

11h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

11h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

11h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Raising the tax-free ceiling in Bangladesh: A balancing act

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

3h | Videos
Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

8h | Videos
Bangladeshi brands in Emirates

Bangladeshi brands in Emirates

1h | Videos
Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

10h | Videos