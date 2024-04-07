Police finds bodies of father, son in Agargaon home

The bodies were recovered from the second floor of a house in Agargaon’s Mollapara Road, Taltola on 7 April. Photo: Collected

Police recovered two bodies identified as father and son from a house in the capital's Agargaon on Sunday (7 April).

Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ahad Ali said the bodies of father Moshiur, 50, and his son Shahdab, 16, were recovered from the second floor of a house in Agargaon's Mollapara Road, Taltola this evening.

One of the bodies was hanging while the other lay on the floor.

The OC said both bodies were brought in police custody and were later sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations.