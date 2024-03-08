Expat stabbed to death in Sylhet

A 45-year-old expatriate was stabbed to death over land dispute in Sylhet's Dakshin Surma upazila on Thursday (7 March) night.

The deceased is Abdul Qaiyum, son of Abdul Majeed of Rustampur area of the upazila.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm in Rustampur Talpara area under Moglabazar police station, Moglabazar Police Station OC (Investigation) Harun Or Rashid said.

He said that Qaiyum had a loggerhead with his rivals over a piece of land. The crime might have occurred following the land dispute.

Several injury marks were found in different parts of the body of Qaiyum,he added.

Efforts are underway to identify those involved in the killing," said the OC.

The body was sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.