Expat stabbed to death in Sylhet

Districts

UNB
08 March, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 06:42 pm

Related News

Expat stabbed to death in Sylhet

UNB
08 March, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 06:42 pm
TBS Illustration.
TBS Illustration.

A 45-year-old expatriate was stabbed to death over land dispute in Sylhet's Dakshin Surma upazila on Thursday (7 March) night.

The deceased is Abdul Qaiyum, son of Abdul Majeed of Rustampur area of the upazila.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm in Rustampur Talpara area under Moglabazar police station, Moglabazar Police Station OC (Investigation) Harun Or Rashid said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said that Qaiyum had a loggerhead with his rivals over a piece of land. The crime might have occurred following the land dispute.

Several injury marks were found in different parts of the body of Qaiyum,he added.

Efforts are underway to identify those involved in the killing," said the OC.

The body was sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.

stabbed to death / Expat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

9m | Features
Illustrated: Collected

Women in lead: Miles to go, yet achievable. But how?

24m | Features
Illustration: Collected

International Women's Day: Celebrating women's achievements and pushing for equality

2h | Features
Empowering men to empower women: A path towards gender equality

Empowering men to empower women: A path towards gender equality

2h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The cheese produced by the women of Thakurgaon is on the way to export

The cheese produced by the women of Thakurgaon is on the way to export

2h | Videos
There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

20h | Videos
Why self-confidence is key to women's development

Why self-confidence is key to women's development

24m | Videos
Women presence in bank boards drops to 13.51%

Women presence in bank boards drops to 13.51%

4h | Videos