FM urges expats to make list of those conspiring against country

Hasan Mahmud at a reception organised by Bangladeshi expatriates at a hotel in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (9 March). Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has urged expatriate Bangladeshis to make a list of those conspiring, spreading propaganda and incitement against the country from abroad.

"Every expatriate is a representative of the country and the country is known by their behaviour," he said at a reception organised by Bangladeshi expatriates at a hotel in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

"So, it is the responsibility of the expatriates to play a strong role in stopping anti-country and anti-government campaigns abroad by [themselves] refraining from anti-law and order activities. Make a list of those who are conspiring, spreading propaganda and maligning against the country while staying abroad. The government is determined to take appropriate action against them," Hasan added.

The foreign minister paid a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates on 8-9 March.

The minister, also Awami League joint general secretary, highlighted various steps taken by the government for the welfare of expatriates.

"It plays a big role for the development of the country's economy if everyone sends remittances through legal channels," he said, calling upon expatriate Bangladeshis to send remittances through legal channels.

Hasan said, "Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh continues its extraordinary development journey, overtaking India and Pakistan in various socio-economic indicators, including per capita income, over the past years.

"The world has reiterated its interest in working with the re-elected government of Bangladesh," he said.

Alhaj Iftekhar Hossain Babul, president of the Abu Dhabi branch of the Bangabandhu Parishad Central Committee, and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Talukder, Jatiya Sangsad Whip Saimum Sarwar Kamal, Ambassador of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi Md. Abu Zafar, Awami League's Secretary of Religious Affairs Adv. Sirajul Mostafa also spoke.

Among others, Chittagong South District Awami League Vice President Shahzada Mohiuddin, Awami Jubo League Joint Secretary Badiul Alam Badi, Abu Dhabi Bangabandhu Parishad Vice President Shawkat Akbar, Sheikh Zayed University Professor Khandaker Habibul Haque, prominent businessman Maulana Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury and others spoke at the meeting.

In their speech, the UAE expatriates sought the intervention of the minister to make various demands of local Bangladeshi schools, to introduce education quota for the children of expatriates in the country, to facilitate the issuance of passports and various services to expatriates in Bangladesh, to recognise remittance senders, to provide subsidies for sending remittances, to resolve the complications related to expatriate wage honours bonds.

The minister assured them of looking into those issues.