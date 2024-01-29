Saudi liquor store fuels expat speculation about relaxing alcohol ban

Middle East

Bloomberg
29 January, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 07:20 pm

Related News

Saudi liquor store fuels expat speculation about relaxing alcohol ban

Booze has been banned in Saudi since 1952, meaning that residents in search of a drink must often jet off to nearby Dubai or Bahrain to find one legally.

Bloomberg
29 January, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 07:20 pm
A non-alcoholic cocktail in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.Photographer: Tasneem Alsultan/Bloomberg
A non-alcoholic cocktail in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.Photographer: Tasneem Alsultan/Bloomberg

As a foreigner living in Saudi Arabia, it generally doesn't take too long for conversation to turn to the one topic everyone is really interested in: alcohol.

Booze has been banned in Saudi since 1952, meaning that residents in search of a drink must often jet off to nearby Dubai or Bahrain to find one legally.

But the prospect of sipping a Mojito at one of the brand-new beach resorts popping up along the country's Red Sea coast became more real last week as it emerged that the government opened a licensed alcohol store in Riyadh. The catch ­— it's only for non-Muslim diplomats.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Riyadh's expatriates are now wondering if this is a test to determine whether the rules can be loosened up further.

Since taking power a decade ago, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — or MBS, as he's more widely known — has pursued an ambitious plan to remake one of the world's most closed off-economies into a global tourist destination. He's neutered the religious police, reversed a ban on women driving, and allowed film, music, and public entertainment to thrive. It's assumed in the expatriate community that it's only a matter of time before alcohol is legalised.

So far, the government has insisted that this isn't in the cards. Officials say they don't see any issue attracting visitors to a dry country, and haven't fielded any complaints from tourists.

It's not that alcohol is entirely absent in Saudi. While illegal, there is still a black market in moonshine (of widely varying quality) and branded imports (vastly more expensive). Embassies are also able to import booze in diplomatic shipments — meaning non-Muslim diplomats could already stock up.

As a policy initiative, the new store strikes a delicate balance: it allows the licensed sale of alcohol by a state-controlled entity inside Saudi, without changing the rules around who is permitted to buy it. That lets the government assure more conservative citizens that nothing has changed, while signalling to expatriates that a transformation may be coming.

Over the next decade, Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, the World Expo 2030, and the FIFA World Cup 2034. Lifting the ban on booze would no doubt help attract visitors to those events, while giving the kingdom an edge in its ability to compete with the United Arab Emirates over expat talent.

Perhaps intoxicated by the rush of being able to legally buy alcohol in Riyadh, some diplomats outside the store described the facility to Bloomberg as "immaculate" and "beautiful." Security is tight — no guests are allowed, and customers have to put their phones in locked bags so they can't take pictures. Quotas, however, are less strict. Diplomats are allowed to buy 40 litres of spirits, or 80 bottles of wine or 240 litres of beer a month, according to store rules seen by Bloomberg.

The government says the store is about controlling imports of banned substances. But it's not hard to imagine that access could be gradually widened.

Until then, most Saudi residents and visitors will have to keep guessing — over mocktails.

Top News

Saudi Arabia / Alcohol / Expat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

5h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos