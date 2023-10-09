Dhaka’s under-flyover spaces remain hotbed of encroachment, pollution

Illegal makeshift shops occupy the space under a flyover in the capital's Jurain area. Photo: TBS

Spaces under Dhaka's flyovers continue to be plagued by encroachment and pollution despite the city's two authorities repeatedly announcing that these spaces would be greenified by removing illegal structures.

The city corporations have struggled to reclaim and clear most of the spaces underneath the 10 flyovers in Dhaka, built to alleviate traffic congestion.

As a result, the social, economic, environmental and public health losses amount to more than $2 billion or Tk21,000 crore every year, according to a study by Brac University, published in June.

In the last two decades, various types of flyovers, including elevated expressway, BRT, U-loop and Metrorail, have been built to alleviate Dhaka's traffic congestion.

With this, about 207 acres of land are currently illegally occupied and misused under these flyovers with a total length of 105 km spread in different areas, the study said.

Dhaka South Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on 10 March 2021 announced that encroached under-flyover spaces under his authority would be reclaimed in phases to ensure smooth traffic and a healthy environment.

That same year on 1 September Dhaka North the Mayor Atiqul Islam also announced similar programmes in areas under his jurisdiction.

However, two and a half years have passed since then but no progress has been seen on those promises.

Mayor Md Atiqul Islam told The Business Standard that they had a meeting with the bridge authority recently and made a model to build an urban park on the land below the flyovers and elevated expressway.

"We have tentatively identified a site under the elevated expressway in the Kawla area and are planning to build a park accordingly. Where greenery, children's play area, walking and sitting area will be created," he said.

Regarding encroachment, the mayor said they were working on the issue. "It is not possible to keep all the places free of occupation at once. In this case, the cooperation of the police is necessary."

Adil Mohammed Khan, executive director of the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD), told TBS that it is essential to plan for the management of the space underneath when designing flyovers.

"In our case, this aspect has been overlooked. Dhaka requires comprehensive integrated planning for these lands, and the city corporation must establish a detailed development plan for each area," he said.

Adil Mohammed suggested that authorities should consider creating aesthetic parks, reservoirs, hawker zones, and recreation centers for street children in different locations. "They can explore revenue opportunities through beautification contracts with private firms."

In certain cases, political intervention may be necessary to reclaim and clean these areas, the urban planner added.

Spaces of misery

In the past week, The Business Standard (TBS) observed several such areas fully occupied by encroachers which are also sources of rampant pollution.

Below the flyover from Bijoy Sarani to Tejgaon Satrasta, a kitchen market sprouted occupying most of the space below. A part of it was occupied and constructed as accommodation and truck and rickshaw stands.

Abu Raihan, a resident of Moghbazar, told TBS that the North mayor recently beautified the pillars of Moghbazar-Mouchak flyover but did not pay any attention to the pollution under it. "Now it is surrounded by an iron grill but the inside is just accumulating waste."

On 10 August, Hatirjheel police arrested three female and one male robbers from a secret hideout (like a tunnel) of Moghbazar flyover, indicating the authority's negligence in securing the spaces.

Rickshaw and motorcycle stands were seen built at several places occupying many areas under Malibagh-Mouchak-Khilgaon flyover. The side of the main road was littered with waste.

Dhaka South has also leased a part of the space under the flyover in Rajarbagh area for car parking.

The area below Khilgaon-Shahjahanpur flyover was seen occupied by furniture shops. There was also a garbage dump.

The Rampura-Badda flyover and lower part of U-loop was occupied by various shops and nurseries.

Many spaces under the Kuril flyover were lying in disrepair, illegal structures including shops were seen occupying the spaces.

Hasibul, who commutes regularly through the area, told TBS that the road below the flyover was filled with waste while some parts were filled with mud. "The city corporation must also look under the flyover to bring back the beauty of this area."

A large part below Mayor Hanif flyover in Sayedabad was leased out to house various vehicles including buses. As a result, the place largely turned into a bus-truck stand.

Asghar Ali, who regularly passes under the flyover, said, "I can't walk under the smell of garbage. Everyone throws garbage under the flyover. But no one seems to clear it."

The approximately 10km long Hanif flyover was supposed to have walkways, flower gardens and other beautification facilities. However, it is now filled with temporary houses and garbage dumps.

Most of the lower part of the flyover extending from Shanir Akhra to Bakshibazar is affected by encroachment and pollution. Although some areas of Syedabad were freed from encroachment, the authority was not able to clear the pollution.

Meanwhile, the empty space under the elevated expressway, which was inaugurated last month, is also plagued by encroachment and pollution at most places. The section in the Farmgate area has already turned into a waste dump due to mismanagement.