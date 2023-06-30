Dhaka strongly condemns burning of Quran outside Mosque in Sweden

Bangladesh

UNB
30 June, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 10:01 am

Dhaka strongly condemns burning of Quran outside Mosque in Sweden

UNB
30 June, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 10:01 am
Dhaka strongly condemns burning of Quran outside Mosque in Sweden

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the despicable act of burning a copy of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm.

Bangladesh expressed grave concern over such heinous acts of insulting the sacred values and religious symbols of the Muslims in the name of "freedom of expression".

Bangladesh yet again urged all concerned to put an end to such unwarranted provocations for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Salwan Momika, said to be an Iraqi living in Sweden, set fire to a copy of Islam's holy book outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, according to BBC.

The Quran burning was condemned by many Muslim-majority countries.

 

The Holy Quran / Ministry of Foreign Affairs

