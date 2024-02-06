Foreign ministry summons Myanmar ambassador over recent incidents in border area

Bangladesh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh, Aung Kyaw Moe, and strongly protested the incidents along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Director General (Myanmar wing) at the Foreign Ministry, Miah Md.Mainul Kabir, handed over the protest note to the Myanmar Ambassador during a meeting at the state guest House Padma.

Two people, including a woman, were killed in reported shelling on a house at Jolpaitoli under Ghumdum union of Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban district on Monday.

One of the deceased was identified as Hosne Ara, 50, wife of Badsha Mia while the identity of the other could not be known immediately.

Myanmar has reached out to Bangladesh to take back members of the Border Guard Police (BGP) who entered Bangladesh territory to save themselves amid conflicts there with the Arakan Army.

"We are in constant communication. They want to take back their BGP members. The Myanmar government is communicating with Bangladesh as they (BGP members) want to go back. There is communication from both ends," Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

