Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan asked to return home

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has asked Md Ruhul Alam Siddique, currently serving as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, to return home.

"Decision has been taken to transfer you to the headquarters," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its administrative order issued on 24 March.

The ministry asked the envoy to return to Dhaka, leaving his current charges.

Ruhul Alam Siddique served as the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Portugal before he was appointed the High Commissioner to Pakistan.

He is a career diplomat from the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.

In February, transfer orders were issued to Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Khalilur Rahman, Ambassador to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Ambassador to Italy Md Monirul Islam, Ambassador to Poland Sultana Laila Hossain, Ambassador to Kuwait Major General Md Ashikuzzaman, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices and other International Organizations in Geneva Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ambassador to Thailand Mohammed Abdul Hye and Ambassador to Greece Ashud Ahmed.

The foreign ministry sources said the government has begun the process of appointing new envoys for these missions abroad.