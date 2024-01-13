Bangladesh strongly rejects statement by six int'l CSOs

Dhaka has strongly rejected the "biased and unjustified" joint statement issued by six international civil society organisations (CSOs) regarding the recently held free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.

"The allegations raised in the statement are false and baseless," said a statement issued by the foreign ministry here today.

"The preposterous calls for a fresh election do not commensurate with the acclamation poured on the Government by the international community for conducting free, fair, credible and peaceful elections," read the statement.

The foreign ministry said the joint statement is, therefore, misleading, one-sided and unacceptable.

"It has been issued with an ulterior motive to encourage anti-democratic and anti-election forces that made their ill attempts to thwart the elections," read the statement.

The foreign ministry said the 12th National Parliament election of Bangladesh was held on January 7 in a very free, fair, transparent, festive atmosphere and with the large participation of the people.

A total of 1,534 candidates from 28 registered political parties and 436 independent candidates contested the elections.

The voter turnout was as high as 70 percent in many rural constituencies while the national average turnout was 41.8 because of comparatively lower voter turnout in the city areas.

The Independent Electoral Commission conducted the elections very effectively and efficiently.

"Despite challenges due to the unleashing of violence by the BNP in the lead up to the election, the polling day unfolded with an unprecedented level of peace, marked by only a few isolated incidents at a few polling centres," said the statement.

Many international election observers and journalists, who actively reported on the elections from the field, attested to this truth, it added.

The ministry said that the members of the law enforcing agency responded to the incidents of violence occurring in the run up to the elections with restraint, proportionality and in adherence to legal boundaries.

It said there were no arrests on political ground.

Those who hurled petrol bombs on people and vehicles, set people on fire, killed and injured people and disrupted public life to subvert the elections were arrested under specific allegations, said the statement.

These measures were deemed necessary to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of all citizens, it added.