Dhaka South’s awareness campaign to help control Aedes mosquito: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said an awareness campaign will be conducted to reduce the spread of Aedes mosquitoes.

Fines will be imposed on residents if they fail to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in their homes and surrounding areas, said the mayor during a meeting on preventing dengue and chikungunya on Tuesday (23 May).

The mayor said that the south city corporation would fight against the mosquito-borne diseases as they are becoming more alarming.

Mayor Taposh also said, "From 15 June, the corporation's control room will be opened to eradicate dengue and drives will be conducted.

"Besides, the anti-mosquito campaign that used to go on for three months will now continue for four months."

"A comprehensive plan has been taken to control the spread of dengue consulting experts. There are two magistrates in the corporation but ten more magistrates have been asked to join," said the mayor.

Special attention is being paid to educational institutions, the mayor said, urging institutions and offices to keep their areas clean.