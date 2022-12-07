Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation

Bangladesh

UNB
07 December, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 09:05 am

Related News

Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation

UNB
07 December, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 09:05 am
India-Bangladesh border Photo: Collected
India-Bangladesh border Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and India on Tuesday reiterated their commitment to further deepen and strengthen mutual cooperation in the security and border related issues.

The outcome came as the 18th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on security and border management between Bangladesh and India was held on December 5-6, according to a media statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Indian delegation was led by Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary, Indian Ministry of Home Affairs while Bangladesh delegation was led by AK Mukhlesur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had met the Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on November 18 on the sidelines of the 'No Money For Terror' Conference in New Delhi.

Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security related issues during that meeting.

Following on from the meeting between the two ministers last month, at Tuesday's meeting both sides highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to further deepen mutual cooperation.

The Bangladesh side recalled the Indian contribution during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Bilateral issues such as border fencing and developmental works within 150 yards of the international border, illegal crossing, bilateral cooperation in checking insurgency, combating terrorism, organised crimes and smuggling were also discussed in the meeting.

Top News

BGB / BSF / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

19h | Panorama
Pastryarchy&#039;s cheapest desserts, the lemon meringue tarts, go for Tk300, and the most expensive item on their menu, a custom glazed mousse box, goes for Tk3,600. Photo: Courtesy

Pastryarchy: Baking a profitable business model in an overcrowded industry

21h | Panorama
Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

6m | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

15h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

18h | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup