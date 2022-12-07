Dhaka, Delhi agree on security, border management to strengthen cooperation

Bangladesh and India on Tuesday reiterated their commitment to further deepen and strengthen mutual cooperation in the security and border related issues.

The outcome came as the 18th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on security and border management between Bangladesh and India was held on December 5-6, according to a media statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Indian delegation was led by Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary, Indian Ministry of Home Affairs while Bangladesh delegation was led by AK Mukhlesur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had met the Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on November 18 on the sidelines of the 'No Money For Terror' Conference in New Delhi.

Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security related issues during that meeting.

Following on from the meeting between the two ministers last month, at Tuesday's meeting both sides highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to further deepen mutual cooperation.

The Bangladesh side recalled the Indian contribution during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Bilateral issues such as border fencing and developmental works within 150 yards of the international border, illegal crossing, bilateral cooperation in checking insurgency, combating terrorism, organised crimes and smuggling were also discussed in the meeting.